President of Turkmenistan kick-starts construction of airport in Balkan province

As part of his working visit to Balkan province, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for a new international airport in the village of Jebel, as well as in celebrations on the occasion of the opening of the “White Yurt of Turkmen” building in the city of Balkanabat.

Speaking at the ceremony of starting the construction of a new air harbor, the head of state noted that the new international airport with the total area of 275 hectares would be able to service 100 passengers per hour. According to the project, the airport complex will feature a number of facilities, including passenger and cargo terminals, a control center, a rescue and fire service building. There will be also built a modern 3200-meter long runway, two taxiways and a parking lot for six aircrafts and four helicopters.

According to the established tradition, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov gave a symbolic start to construction by throwing the first piece of concrete into the foundation of the new airport to the applause of the audience. Other ceremony participants followed the example of the head of state.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2021