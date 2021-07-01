International media forum held in Ashgabat

The Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan hosted an international media forum titled “Regional Dialogue with Participation of Political Scientists and Reporters”. Representatives of the Turkmen and foreign mass media as well as academic staff and students of Ashgabat’s higher education establishments participated in the forum both online and in-person.

The media forum participants discussed prospects for the further strengthening of international cooperation, including between the mass media of different countries. The leaders and representatives of “Mir” TV and Radio Company, the Russian international network of information agencies “Russia Today”, the TV and radio company of Uzbekistan, the agency for press and mass communications “Tatmedia” of the Republic of Tatarstan, the State TV and Radio Company of Belarus, the TV and radio broadcasting of the Republic of Korea spoke about their approaches to solving problems in the sphere of mass media.

The speakers highly appreciated the level of partnership between states in the information space. In particular, it was emphasized that Turkmenistan established a regular exchange of news reports and analytical materials with foreign media on the political, economic, social and cultural life of the countries of the region and the world in accordance with its neutral foreign policy.

