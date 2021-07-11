Turkmenistan’s GDP growth exceeds 6 percent over 6 months of 2021

Turkmenistan’s GDP growth amounted to 6.1 percent over the first half of the year. This was reported by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at an enlarged government meeting that summed up the results of work in 6 months of 2021.

“Despite problems in the world economy, the growth rate of the gross domestic product remains high, namely at the level of 6.1 percent,” the head of state said.

He noted that large-scale construction of about 2.5 thousand large industrial and social facilities continues in the country. Among the successes, the head of state also cited production of more than 1.4 million tons of wheat this year and timely repayment of loans to the People’s Republic of China for construction of the Turkmenistan-China gas pipeline. The President of Turkmenistan emphasized that profits from the sale of gas through this pipeline are currently channeled into the public coffers.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2021