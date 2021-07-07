President of Turkmenistan gets acquainted with development of infrastructure of western region

As part of his working visit to Balkan province, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov got acquainted with the pace of construction of the transport and logistics infrastructure of the region.

The head of state arrived at a road bridge built across the strait, connecting Garabogazgol with the Caspian Sea. After viewing the facility, the President of Turkmenistan instructed relevant officials to announce an international tender for construction of a new bridge and reconstruction of the road leading to it.

Then, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrived at the International Sea Port of the city of Turkmenbashi, where he got acquainted with the operations of the port. The head of state gave a number of instructions for introduction of the best practices and innovative technologies in the port's operations.

After that, the Turkmen leader viewed the construction of various facilities in the Avaza National Tourist Zone.

Then, the head of state held a meeting with members of the government on the results of the working visit to the Balkan province.

