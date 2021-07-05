Vozrozhdenie kicks off new phase of construction of mudflow protection facilities in Ashgabat

The branch of the Russian company Vozrozhdenie in Turkmenistan has completed excavation works at the site of construction of mudflow protection facilities in Ashgabat and started concreting.

The company is expected to build a system of canals and pipelines (including construction of mud reservoirs, pumping stations and filter structures) and reconstruct the existing canal.

In March last year, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree authorizing the Ashgabat city administration to make a contract with Vozrozhdenie for design and construction of a number of mudflow prevention facilities in the southern part of the Turkmen capital. The project developed by Vozrozhdenie jointly with the Russian design institute “Sevkavgiprovodkhoz” was recognized as optimal. The construction of facilities should be completed in September 2022.

