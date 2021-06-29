Presidents of Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan hold talks in Ashgabat

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held talks with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, who was in Ashgabat on an official visit.

In the course of the one-on-one meeting followed by the talks with participation of the two delegations, the heads of state discussed a wide range of issues relating to the Turkmen-Kyrgyz cooperation in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres. The sides also exchanged views on the current regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Turkmen-Kyrgyz talks in an expanded format finished with a ceremony of signing bilateral documents.

The President of Turkmenistan hosted an official dinner in honor of the distinguished guest in the hall of official receptions of the presidential palace complex “Oguzkhan”, where the leaders of the two countries exchanged speeches. Upon completion of the program of the two-day official visit, the President of Kyrgyzstan departed from Turkmenistan.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2021