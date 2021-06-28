Day of Workers of Culture, Art and Poetry of Magtymguly celebrated in Turkmenistan

Day of Workers of Culture, Art and Poetry of Magtymguly Fraghi was widely celebrated in Turkmenistan.

The celebrations started with a flower laying ceremony at the park near the monument to the Turkmen poet-thinker, Magtymguly, in the historical center of Ashgabat. The ceremony participants paid tribute to his poetic genius, civic courage and love for the Motherland. The first basket of flowers was laid at the foot of the monument on behalf of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. Then the bouquets were laid by representatives of the ministries and line agencies, Ashgabat city administration, public associations, scientists, cultural figures, honorary elders and students.

The flower laying ceremony was followed by the festive concert by leading Turkmen artists and young pop singers.

Festive events in honor of Day of Workers of Culture, Art and Poetry of Magtymguly were held in all regions of Turkmenistan.

