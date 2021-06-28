President of Kyrgyzstan views exhibition of Turkmenistan’s export goods, attends economic forum

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived in Turkmenistan on an official visit.

The head of Kyrgyzstan laid flowers at the Monument of Independence of Turkmenistan and planted a tree in the alley of honored guests as a symbol of indestructible friendship between the two states and peoples.

Later, President Sadyr Japarov proceeded to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where he viewed an exhibition of export goods of Turkmenistan and took part in the Turkmen-Kyrgyz economic forum.

Welcoming the forum participants, Sadyr Japarov expressed gratitude to the Turkmen side for organizing the forum, reflecting the interest of the business circles of the two countries in enhancing interstate cooperation in the trade and economic sphere. Calling on the Turkmen business circles for active cooperation and joint implementation of large-scale investment projects, the President of Kyrgyzstan wished the forum participants success and prosperity.

As part of the forum, representatives of ministries and departments, state-owned and private companies of Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan held bilateral talks.

