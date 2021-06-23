Week of Culture – 2021 kicks off in Turkmenistan

Week of Culture – 2021 has officially started in the administrative center of Lebap province, city of Turkmenabat. The large-scale cultural action initiated by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov is held alternately in different regions of the country since 2013.

The opening ceremony of Week of Culture - 2021 took place in the central square of the city. It was attended by the government officials, heads and representatives of the cultural sphere, city administration, public associations, mass media, honorable elders, residents and visitors of Turkmenabat. The cultural forum brought together popular artists, variety and folk singers, specialists of the museum and library sciences, musicians, painters, poets, professional and folklore-ethnographic art groups from all corners of Turkmenistan.

Following the opening ceremony, the events of Culture Week – 2021 continued at the Ruhiyet (Spirituality) Palace, including a conference on issues related to upbringing of the younger generation.

