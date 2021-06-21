Concert marking the beginning of Great Patriotic War held in Ashgabat

A concert titled “Songs of Wartime Love” was held in Ashgabat, marking the beginning of the Great Patriotic War. It was organized by the Embassy of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan. The audience greeted with standing ovation the war and labor veterans who attended the concert as guests of honor at the National Music and Drama Theater named after Magtymguly.

Vocalists Maisa Niyazova, Begench Moshiyev and Kakadzhan Khaldurdyev performed popular songs of the war years, such as “Cranes”, “At Nameless Hill”, “Victory Day” and others to the accompaniment of the State Symphony Orchestra of Turkmenistan conducted by Rasul Klychev and the State Choir of Turkmenistan.

