UN Office for Project Services opens in Ashgabat

The UN House in Ashgabat hosted the opening ceremony of the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in Turkmenistan.

The opening ceremony was attended by the heads and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, UN agencies in Ashgabat, the Japanese Embassy in Turkmenistan, Turkmen and foreign journalists.

Speaking at the ceremony, Acting UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Christine Weigand emphasized that the opening of the UNOPS office in the country is intended to facilitate the implementation of projects carried out by the UN agencies in Turkmenistan and the region. Director of the UNOPS office in Austria Freya von Groote took part in the meeting via video link. She expressed hope for close cooperation of the government of Turkmenistan with the UN team in implementing projects, including in the field of health care and combating climate change.

The ceremony participants also discussed the implementation of a new grant project to strengthen the health care system of Turkmenistan in cooperation with Japan.

