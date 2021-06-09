President of Turkmenistan receives new head of OSCE Center in Ashgabat

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received the new head of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat, John McGregor.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for further cooperation in digital economy, sustainable energy, transport and optimization of functioning of transit corridors. The sides paid special attention to issues related to interaction in the field of environment, climate change, efficient use of water resources and the Aral Sea problem.

The sides highly rated the level of bilateral partnership in the humanitarian field, taking into account the ongoing democratic reforms in Turkmenistan and improvement of national legislation. The sides also reaffirmed the importance of the further consolidation of efforts in the fight against modern challenges and threats at the regional and international level, including countering cross-border crime, terrorism, drug trafficking and ensuring cyber security. In this regard, the emphasis was placed on the issues related to the peaceful resolution of the situation in Afghanistan.

