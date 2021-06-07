Day of Russian language and birthday of Alexander Pushkin celebrated in Ashgabat

Russian diplomats and schoolchildren of the Turkmen-Russian school named after A.S. Pushkin laid flowers at the monument to the poet in one of the picturesque corners of Ashgabat. Later in the day, schoolchildren gathered in the assembly hall of the school and read Pushkin’s poetry and prose and sang songs on his poems. Afterwards, schoolchildren laid flowers at the monument to the poet that was installed in the school foyer in the fall of 2019.

On top of that, the company of the State Russian Drama Theater named after A.S. Pushkin staged the new play “My friends, how wonderful is our union!”, timed to coincide with the 222th anniversary of Pushkin’s birthday. Directed by Natalia Laukert, Honored Artist of Turkmenistan, the play is dedicated to the lyceum years of the great Russian poet.

