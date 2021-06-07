New book about Margush presented in Moscow

The Moscow House of Nationalities hosted the presentation of the book “The World of the Oxus Civilization”. It was organized by the Miklouho-Maclay Institute of Ethnology and Anthropology of the Russian Academy of Sciences, under which the Margiana archaeological expedition has been operating for the past two decades now. The expedition was established in accordance with the cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan. Under this agreement, the National Directorate for the Protection, Study and Restoration of Historical and Cultural Monuments acts as a scientific partner from the Turkmen side.

This January, the well-known scientific publishing house Routledge (London - New York) released the fundamental research “The World of the Oxus Civilization", which was carried out under the editorship of Dr. Bertil Lyonne (France) and the head of the Margiana expedition, Doctor of Historical Sciences, Professor Nadezhda Dubova (Russia).

The book offers the complete synthesis of everything that is currently known about the country of Margush. Specialists from many countries took part in the compilation of this book, including those who participated in the archaeological excavations of the monuments of ancient Margiana and associated monuments of ancient Bactria. The release of this book by such a prestigious publishing house is a high international recognition of the results achieved thanks to the collaboration of scientists from Russia, Turkmenistan and the CIS countries.

