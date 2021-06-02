Turkmenistan celebrates International Children's Day

International Children's Day was widely celebrated in Ashgabat and the regions of Turkmenistan.

The festive events took place at the Wellness and Educational Complex and the Palace of Prosperous (Orphanage) in Ashgabat as well as other school and preschool institutions of Turkmenistan. Children of these institutions were presented with holiday gifts from the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Support of Children in Need of Guardianship. The humanitarian action was also attended by heads and representatives of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry, the Ministry of Education, public associations, the mass media and the UNICEF Office in Turkmenistan.

