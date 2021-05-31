Turkmenistan celebrates Day of Turkmen Carpet

Festivities were held in Turkmenistan on the occasion of Day of Turkmen Carpet, celebrated annually on the last Sunday of May.

The main festive events took place at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat that hosted the XXI meeting of the World Association of Connoisseurs of Turkmen Carpet, the international conference “Turkmen Carpet – Model of Beauty”, as well as an exhibition of products of the Turkmen trade sector.

The exhibition presented the achievements of the trade sector, textile and carpet industries. The XXI meeting of the World Association of Connoisseurs of Turkmen Carpet and the international conference “Turkmen Carpet – Model of Beauty” heard the reports on the history, present day and prospects for development of the Turkmen carpet weaving art.

Meetings, exhibitions, scientific conferences, art contests, concerts and other events dedicated to the national heritage - the Turkmen carpet - were held throughout the country in celebration of Day of Turkmen Carpet.

