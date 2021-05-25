Exhibition “White City of Ashgabat” opens in the capital of Turkmenistan in celebration of 140th anniversary of Ashgabat

A universal international exhibition titled “White City of Ashgabat” opened at the Expo Center of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan. Marking the 140th anniversary of the capital city of Turkmenistan, it brought together more than 90 exhibitors, including representatives of foreign companies.

Featuring the achievements and development prospects of Ashgabat, the large-scale exhibition presented the thematic sections such as urban planning, management systems, transport, communications, industry, social infrastructure, utilities, ecology and landscaping.

Construction companies, enterprises of transport, communications, service, textile industries and agro-industrial complex demonstrated their achievements and potential in the halls and open spaces of the exhibition center. The exhibition also displayed products from companies operating in the area of growing seedlings of various plants, production of park fences, decoration materials, furniture, kitchen utensils and household glass products.

At the exhibition, visitors can also get acquainted with the tourism potential of Turkmenistan. Ahead of the summer holiday season, the exhibition provides information about various types of recreation activities in the country.

