Book in Russian “White City of Ashgabat” by President of Turkmenistan presented in Ashgabat

The Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan hosted the presentation of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s new book in Russian titled “White City of Ashgabat”. The event took place at the initiative of the Russian Embassy in Turkmenistan.

The presentation brought together heads and representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Ashgabat, academic staff and students from a number of higher education establishments of Turkmenistan, as well as mass media.

Speaking at the presentation, the Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov noted that the capital of neutral Turkmenistan embodies the great successes achieved by the country over the years of independence, as well as the creative energy of the Turkmen people.

Russian Ambassador Alexander Blokhin, Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia Natalia Gherman, US Ambassador Matthew Stephen Klimow, UNICEF Representative Christine Weigand and others also spoke at the presentation.

The participants of the presentation noted that the publication of the book “White City of Ashgabat” in Russian provides an opportunity for a wide range of readers to get acquainted with interesting moments of history of Ashgabat and get a greater insight into the development prospects of the Turkmen capital.

