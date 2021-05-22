Briefing on countering pandemic held in Ashgabat

The Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan held a briefing on the implementation of the 2021 Preparedness and Response Plan of Turkmenistan to Acute Infectious Disease.

The briefing was attended by Turkmen and foreign journalists, representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Ashgabat and health workers of Turkmenistan.

It was noted at the briefing that Turkmenistan jointly with the UN agencies developed an updated plan for the country's preparedness to counter and respond to an acute infectious disease in accordance with the WHO COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan. The new plan, in fact, provides for widespread vaccination of the country's population against COVID-19 and pays special attention to targeted support for the country's health system.

The UN Resident Coordinator a.i. in Turkmenistan Christine Weigand noted at the briefing that WHO welcomes the effective measures that the government is taking to vaccinate the population of Turkmenistan.

