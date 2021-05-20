Implementation of national human rights action plan discussed in Ashgabat

The Center of Public Associations hosted a conference that discussed the implementation of Turkmenistan’s National Human Rights Action Plan for 2021-2025.

The conference was attended by the Ombudsman of Turkmenistan, representatives of both chambers of the country's parliament, political parties, public associations, the mass media, as well as heads of the offices of international organizations accredited in Ashgabat.

In their speeches, the conference participants noted that fulfillment of the constitutional rights and freedoms of citizens of the country, as well as improvement of the national legislation in line with the universal international standards are the priority areas of Turkmenistan's policy.

It was also emphasized that Turkmenistan, being the UN member-state, is party to the major conventions and international legal instruments, most of which address pressing humanitarian problems of our time.

