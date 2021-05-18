Presidents of Turkmenistan, Republic of Tatarstan hold talks in Ashgabat

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held talks in Ashgabat with visiting President of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov.

The talks in the one-on-one format were followed by the meeting with participation of the two delegations, during which the sides discussed expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tatarstan. Special attention was paid to cooperation between Turkmenistan’s ministries and departments and Tatarstan’s companies such as OJSC KAMAZ, Zelenodolsk shipyard, Kazan helicopter plant, Tatneft, KER-Holding and others.

After the talks, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Rustam Minnikhanov viewed MI-17-1V helicopter manufactured by the Kazan Helicopter Plant for the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2021