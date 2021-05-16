Turkmenistan establishes Center for Management of Recreation Activities on Caspian Sea Coast

Turkmenistan has established a Center for Management of Recreation Activities at the Avaza National Tourist Zone on the Turkmen coast of the Caspian Sea with the view of creating conducive conditions for summer holidays. To this effect, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree approving the composition of the Center.

The decree instructs the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan to prepare and register the Regulation on the Center in accordance with the established procedure. The administration of the Balkan province jointly with relevant ministries and departments was instructed to ensure the organization of recreation activities at the Avaza National Tourist Zone from June 1 to September 1, 2021.

