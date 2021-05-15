International online forum dedicated to Sultan Sanjar held in Ashgabat

The State Institute of Culture of Turkmenistan hosted an international online forum titled “Historical image of Sultan Sanjar, principles of peacefulness and friendliness inherent in Turkmen people’s mentality.”

The forum was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Education and the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan. It was attended by Turkmen scientists and historians, as well as their colleagues from more than a dozen countries, including representatives of large scientific centers, museums and universities in Japan, Saudi Arabia, USA, Great Britain, Italy, Kazakhstan and Iraq.

Scientists presented interesting archaeological and manuscript data about the history, economy and culture of the Great Seljuk Empire (11-12 centuries). Some reports covered the specifics of the cultural life in Central Asia during the time of Sultan Sanjar and the Seljuk rulers’ contribution to the world culture and history.

Other reports talked about the works dedicated to the image of Sultan Sanjar in medieval literature and art, mentions of him in the works by prominent scientists of different eras.

