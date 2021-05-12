New book by President of Turkmenistan presented in Ashgabat

A new book titled “White City of Ashgabat” by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was presented at a ceremony at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. The release of the new book is timed to coincide with the 140th anniversary of the Turkmen capital city.

The presentation ceremony was attended by rectors, academic staff and students of Ashgabat’s higher education establishments, heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Turkmenistan, as well as Turkmenistan’s ambassadors who joined the presentation online. It was noted during the presentation ceremony that the new book by the head of state describes in detail the history and present day of Ashgabat. The book presents interesting historical facts and rare photographs about the Turkmen capital.

In their speeches, the ambassadors of foreign countries whose capitals are twin cities of Ashgabat added special colors to the presentation. The ambassadors of Uzbekistan, China, Kazakhstan and Turkey expressed their admiration for the architecture of the capital city and congratulated the Ashgabat residents on the 140th anniversary of the city.

