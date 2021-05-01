Delegation of Turkmenistan participates in Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Kazan

A delegation of Turkmenistan, headed by the Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Supreme Control Chamber Serdar Berdimuhamedov, participated in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council (EIC) in Kazan. The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is one of the governing bodies of the Eurasian Economic Union that consists of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Speaking at the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, the head of the Turkmen delegation noted the significance of Turkmenistan’s first-time participation in the EIC as a guest of honor, which is evidence of the mutual interest in establishing long-term, multifaceted cooperation, understanding its prospects and opportunities.

According to Serdar Berdimuhamedov, this also reflects the logic of Turkmenistan's course towards close interaction with interstate associations in the Eurasian space, such as the CIS, SCO and the EEU.

“Our country has something to offer our partners in economic cooperation. The transport and logistics infrastructure is being dynamically developed in Turkmenistan; a network of modern highways, bridges and interchanges has been built; a new international seaport of Turkmenbashi has been built on the Caspian Sea coast with the capacity of up to 25 million tons of cargo turnover per year,” the head of the Turkmen delegation said.

He also expressed confidence that Turkmenistan’s interaction with the EEU member states can bring not only commercial benefits to the parties but also contribute to the dynamic development of economic processes in the Eurasian space, create more opportunities for efficient integration of states into continental and international economic relations according based on the modern criteria.

During his visit to Kazan, the head of the Turkmen delegation held talks with the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Mishustin.

During the talks, the sides emphasized the interest of Turkmenistan and Russia in strengthening friendship, good neighborliness and mutually beneficial partnership, both in the trade-economic and humanitarian and cultural spheres. The sides especially noted that trade turnover between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation amounted to about 1.380 billion US dollars over the past year.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Supreme Control Chamber of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov also met with President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

According to Rustam Minnikhanov, Turkmenistan is a strategic partner of Tatarstan. At the end of the meeting, the President of Tatarstan presented Serdar Berdimuhamedov with the state award of the Republic of Tatarstan, medal “100 years of establishment of the Tatar Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic.”

As part of their visit to Kazan, members of the Turkmen delegation held bilateral talks with Russian, including Tatarstan colleagues. The talks focused on the prospects for cooperation in the trade, economic, banking and oil and gas spheres, as well as agriculture, transport and business.

