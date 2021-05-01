Monument to Yuri Gagarin unveiled in Ashgabat

The Embassy of the Russian Federation in Turkmenistan unveiled a monument to Yuri Gagarin in Ashgabat in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the first manned flight into space.

The monument was erected in the territory of the Russian House (Rossotrudnichestvo), functioning as the Department of Education, Science and Culture of the Russian Embassy in Ashgabat.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Russian Ambassador Alexander Blokhin noted the relevance of erecting the monument to Gagarin in Ashgabat, stressing that Turkmenistan was as much part of the first manned flight into space as Russia and other republics of the former USSR.

The Russian Ambassador also expressed gratitude to the international charitable public foundation “Dialogue of Cultures - United World” for donating Gagarin’s bust, the Russian construction company Vozrozhdenie for installation of the monument, as well as representatives of a number of departments of Turkmenistan.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2021