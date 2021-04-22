Center of International Associations of Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding and Turkmen Alabay inaugurated in Ashgabat

The Center of the International Association of Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding and the International Association “Turkmen Alabay” was inaugurated in Ashgabat. The opening ceremony was attended by the leaders of parliament, senior government officials and representatives of the ministries, departments, public associations, mass media and the Ashgabat city administration.

A meeting of the International Association “Turkmen Alabay” was held in the conference hall of the new center. Opening the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister, President of the International Association of Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding and Chairman of the International Association “Turkmen Alabay” Serdar Berdimuhamedov congratulated everyone on the National Day of Turkmen Horse and Day of Turkmen Alabay, which this year will be celebrated jointly for the first time on the last Sunday of April.

Turning to the meeting agenda, Serdar Berdimuhamedov proposed to amend the Charter of the organization. According to it, the chairman of the Association will become its president, and the deputy chairman of the Association - its vice president. It was also proposed to establish “Brave Turkmen Alabay of the Year” medal to be awarded to the winner of the international competition to be held annually in April. The forum participants unanimously supported these proposals.

The forum concluded with the award ceremony on the occasion of the National Day of Turkmen Horse and Day Turkmen Alabay. According to the decree by the President of Turkmenistan, the most distinguished horse and dog breeders of the country were awarded honorary titles.

