Turkmenistan elected Vice-Chair of UN Economic Commission for Europe

Representatives of the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan took part via video link in the 69th session of the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) that was held in Geneva in a hybrid format.

As part of the session, elections of senior officials of the Economic Commission for Europe took place. The chairmanship of the UN Economic Commission for Europe for the next two years (2021-2023) passed from Belarus to Austria. Turkmenistan and Switzerland were elected Vice-Chairs of the UNECE.

In his statement, Turkmenistan’s representative to the UN Office in Geneva (Swiss Confederation), Ambassador Atageldy Khaldzhanov stressed that Turkmenistan, remaining committed to the principles of neutrality and development of international cooperation, would actively participate as Vice-Chair in the work of the UN Economic Commission for Europe.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2021