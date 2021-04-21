Show jumping tournament held in Ashgabat

A show jumping tournament, one of the Olympic equestrian sports, was held in the open arena of the Ashgabat Equestrian Complex as part of the program of events timed to coincide with the National Day of Turkmen Horse. 14 riders participated in the competition.

The tournament consisted of two rounds in which riders had to jump over 12 obstacles of different heights and complexity. All Akhal-Teke horses performed brilliantly in the current tournament. A jump-off event was especially interesting. This is an additional round for equally scoring participants in a shorter route with one or two additional obstacles.

