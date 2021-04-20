Security Concept for Afghan section of TAPI gas pipeline signed in Kabul

Representatives of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan signed the Concept of Security of the Afghan Section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India Gas Pipeline (TAPI) in Kabul, the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan reports.

The document was signed by Mukhammetmyrat Amanov, the Turkmengaz State Concern representative in the board of directors of TAPI Pipeline Company Ltd., and Deputy Secretary of the National Security Council of Afghanistan Ebadullah Ibad.

The Turkmen Foreign Ministry notes that Mukhammetmyrat Amanov, Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Khodzha Ovezov and the Deputy Secretary of the National Security Council of Afghanistan discussed issues relating to the construction of the TAPI gas pipeline. According to the representative of the Afghan side said, the Concept is an important step in the implementation of the TAPI gas pipeline project, including the development of the security plan and protocol as annexes to the Agreement with the host government.

The construction of the 1,814-km long pipeline with the annual throughput capacity of 33 billion cubic meters of natural gas started in Turkmenistan in December 2015. According to the project, TAPI will run from the giant Turkmen gas field Galkynysh through the Afghan provinces of Herat, Farah, Helmand and Kandahar, as well as the Pakistani cities of Quetta and Multan and reach the Pakistani-Indian border near the Indian city of Fazilka in the state of Punjab. The project was approved by Russia, the USA, the European Union and other states, as well as large international financial institutions.

