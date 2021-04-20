Turkmenistan joins Patent Law Treaty

Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN Office in Geneva Atageldy Khaldzhanov handed a document signed by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on Turkmenistan's accession to the Patent Law Treaty to the Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Daren Tang.

During the ceremony, Atageldy Khaldzhanov stressed Turkmenistan's commitment to the constructive dialogue with international organizations, including WIPO. The WIPO Director General, in turn, noted the importance of joint work with the government of Turkmenistan on designing a program for development of the intellectual property system in Turkmenistan for 2021-2025.

Daren Tang also noted that Turkmenistan became the 43rd country to accede to the Patent Law Treaty and expressed readiness to provide assistance in relation to other WIPO documents, to which Turkmenistan may join in the future.

