UN General Assembly passes resolution on role of UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia in Ashgabat

The UN General Assembly adopted unanimously the resolution “Role of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia” at its 59th meeting of the 75th session.

The resolution was initiated by Turkmenistan and co-sponsored by 72 UN member states. This initiative of Turkmenistan was put forward by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in his video address at the plenary meeting of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly in September 2020.

The resolution notes that the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia makes a significant contribution to the development of the regional dialogue, and the joint efforts of the government of Turkmenistan and the Center aim at establishing peace, stability and security in the region.

The resolution reaffirms the importance of preventive diplomacy in supporting UN efforts to assist in the peaceful settlement of disputes and acknowledges the role of the Regional Center in responding to transnational threats.

It specifically notes the focus of the Regional Centre on supporting cooperation among the regional states in the areas of counter-terrorism and prevention of violent extremism with a view to ensuring the integrated and balanced implementation of all pillars of the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

