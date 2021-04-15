President of Turkmenistan elected Chairman of Khalk Maslakhaty chamber of bicameral parliament

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was elected Chairman of the Khalk Maslakhaty (People's Council) chamber of the new bicameral parliament of the Milli Gengesh (National Council) of Turkmenistan.

The Khalk Maslakhaty chamber passed a resolution to this effect at its first session. According to the document, Gurbanguly Myalikgulyevich Berdimuhamedov was elected Chairman of the Khalk Maslakhaty in compliance with Articles 10 and 18 of the Law “On Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan” and the results of a secret ballot held on April 14, 2021 during the first meeting of the Khalk Maslakhaty of the first convocation.

The Turkmen leader expressed gratitude to the meeting participants for his election, noting that he sees it as a high respect and responsibility before the people of the country. The head of state stressed that he would do his best to ensure the full functioning of the chambers and the parliament as a whole.

A deputy chairman of the Khalk Maslakhaty chamber was also elected. By the resolution of the Khalk Maslakhaty, Kasymguly Gulmyradovich Babayev was elected Deputy Chairman of the Khalk Maslakhaty chamber in compliance with Articles 11 and 18 of the Law “On Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan” and the results of an open vote held on April 14, 2021.

By another resolution of the Khalk Maslakhaty chamber, the following committees of the Khalk Maslakhaty chamber were established in accordance with Article 18 of the Law “On Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan” - the committee for protection of human rights and freedoms; the committee on economy, finance and social policy; the committee on science, education, digital systems, sports and culture; the committee for regional development, environmental protection and agro-industrial policy; and the committee for international affairs. Members of the Khalk Maslakhaty also elected the heads of the chamber committees.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2021