President of Turkmenistan attends inauguration of two new bank offices

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov took part in the opening ceremonies of new administrative offices of the State Commercial Bank "Turkmenbashi" and the Joint-Stock Commercial Bank "Senagat" (Industry) in Ashgabat.

The new bank buildings have been erected in the southern part of Ashgabat which has recently turned into a new business center of the Turkmen capital. "Turkmenbashi" bank and its 23 branches operate throughout the country and serve more than 600 thousand clients, offering them a wide range of services, as well as various types of loans. “Senagat” bank is one of the leading commercial banks in Turkmenistan with 13 branches throughout the country.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov congratulated the bank employees on moving to the new offices and wished them success in their professional activities.

