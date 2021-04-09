Investment Forum held in Ashgabat

“Turkmen Railways” agency hosted an investment forum that brought together representatives of the ministries, departments, private sector and experts from Turkmenistan’s transport and communication complex.

The forum aimed at establishing a dialogue between the country's commodity producers, customers of transport services, developing public-private partnerships, creating new production facilities through the use of investment potential of the country's private sector.

During the forum, experts of the transport and communication complex presented information on the industry potential. It was noted that most of the materials for production activities of this industry as well as spare parts for repair work come from abroad. In this regard, the forum reviewed proposals on establishment of relevant industries and provision of modern services in Turkmenistan.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2021