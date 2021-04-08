Art exhibition in celebration of World Health Day opens in Ashgabat

An exhibition dedicated to World Health Day opened at the Museum of Fine Arts of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat. It displays paintings, works of applied and decorative arts and photographs that are related one way or another to the topic of healthy lifestyle.

By tradition, the exhibition organizers devoted one of the sections to sports. The works by Chare Ovvaev, Annadurdy Almammedov, Pavel Korolev, Niyazmurad Dovodov and other masters of painting presented artistic interpretations on the topic of active lifestyle, plots telling about the beauty of sports and the desire to win.

The exhibition also features works on the topic of medical profession, happiness of motherhood, the beauty of Turkmen nature, etc.

