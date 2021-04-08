Turkmenistan celebrates World Health Day with large-scale bicycle ride

Turkmenistan celebrated World Health Day with a large-scale bicycle ride with participation of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The Turkmen leader congratulated everyone on World Health Day, noting that this day embodies the high principles of friendship, peace and sport. He stressed that Turkmenistan attaches particular importance to the development of mass physical education, sports and the Olympic movement. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov kicked off a large-scale bicycle ride, noting that it marks World Health Day and aims to promote further the active involvement of the population in the mass sports and health movement.

The cyclists drove from the foothills of Kopetdag along the avenues of the capital city and finished near the presidential palace complex. Mass bicycle rides and other sports events were also held in all regions of the country on the occasion of World Health Day.

