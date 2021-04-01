Ashgabat hosts international conference dedicated to Muhammed Bayram Khan Turkmen

An international conference titled “Muhammed Bayram Khan Turkmen and traditions of humanism, patriotism and courage of Turkmen people” was held in Ashgabat in a hybrid format. The forum was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Education and the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan.

Diplomats and scientists from Afghanistan, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Russia and Tajikistan delivered reports via video link at the plenary session.

They spoke about historical and literary materials relating to the life of Muhammed Bayram Khan Turkmen, peculiarities of his poetry, philosophical and humanistic views. According to historians and literary scholars, the study of the life and work of prominent political figure and outstanding poet Muhammed Bayram Khan Turkmen will make a great contribution to the development of international scientific and cultural contacts between the peoples.

