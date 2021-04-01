President of Turkmenistan participates in informal summit of Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States

At the invitation of the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov participated as a guest of honor in the informal summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) via video link.

The summit was attended by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev; the first President of Kazakhstan, Honorary Chair of the Turkic Council Nursultan Nazarbayev; President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev; President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov; President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan; President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev; Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban; and Secretary General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreev.

The forum participants discussed issues related to expanding multifaceted interstate partnership in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields.

Speaking at the summit, the President of Turkmenistan noted that Ashgabat put forward important initiatives on the topical issues on the international agenda. In this regard, the head of state emphasized three areas, such as ensuring global energy security, developing the transport sector and protecting the environment. The Turkmen leader spoke about measures taken by the country's leadership to address energy, transport and environmental issues, including their discussion through international platforms, primarily the UN.

The Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) is an international organization established in October 2009. Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkey are the members of the Turkic Council. Hungary has an observer status in this organization.

