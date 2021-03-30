President of Turkmenistan elected to Khalk Maslakhaty chamber of new bicameral parliament

In the last Sunday's elections, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was elected member of the Khalk Maslakhaty (People's Council) chamber of the new bicameral parliament of Milli Gengesh (National Council).

This was reported by Gulmyrad Myradov, Chairman of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums in Turkmenistan, at a government meeting via video link.

He noted that according to the protocol on the results of voting submitted by election commissions, 48 people were elected to the Khalk Maslakhaty chamber, 8 from each region of Turkmenistan and the city of Ashgabat.

On behalf of the Central Election Commission and all election commissions of the country, Myradov congratulated President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on his election to the Khalk Maslakhaty of Milli Gengesh.

Following the report, the head of state expressed gratitude to everyone who participated in the elections and congratulated the elected members of the Khalk Maslakhaty.

