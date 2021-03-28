Rossotrudnichestvo holds commemorative evening in memory of Leonid Filatov in Ashgabat

The representative office of Rossotrudnichestvo in Ashgabat held a commemorative evening in memory of the Soviet and Russian actor, People's Artist of Russia Leonid Filatov.

Opening the evening, representative of Rossotrudnichestvo in Turkmenistan Evgeny Beloglazov noted that by the whim of fate Leonid Filatov’s life path was associated with two cities - Moscow and Ashgabat. Most of his life he lived in Moscow, where he matured as an artist. At the same time, he spent his childhood and youth, studied at school, played the first roles in the drama club, began to write poetry in Ashgabat. The diplomat stressed that Leonid Filatov, whose 75th birthday will be celebrated this year, can be rightfully called the son of the Russian land and the son of the Turkmen land.

The hosts of the evening, actors of the Ashgabat ArtIst theater, spoke about Filatov's life, his artistic path and spiritual connection with Ashgabat. They also read his poems. Interesting video, audio and photo documents were presented to the audience. The guests of the evening also shared their memories of Filatov.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2021