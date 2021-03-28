Turkmen violinist wins prize at international contest

Dzhemal Aghadzhanova, a student of the Maya Kuliyeva Turkmen National Conservatory, won the 2nd place in “violin” nomination at an international contest, which was held online in Nice, France, during the month of March. Musicians from 30 countries participated in the contest.

Dzhemal performed the first part of the Violin Concerto No. 5 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in the 18-20 age category. The demanding jury awarded 90 points to the violinist from Turkmenistan, which left her only slightly behind the winner of the 1st place from Poland.

Dzhemal's achievement at such a prestigious contest is the success of the entire national violin school. This is not the first successful performance of the young instrumentalist at prestigious contests. In 2020, she won the 3rd place at the international contest among musicians of Islamic states held in Baku (Azerbaijan).

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2021