New edition of National Program “Health” approved in Turkmenistan

The National Program “Saglyk” (Health) and its Action Plan for 2021-2025 have been approved in Turkmenistan. President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree to this effect at a government meeting via video link.

According to the document, these measures were taken with the view of further improving the health of the population, increasing life expectancy, developing healthcare in accordance with international standards, as well as establishing a highly efficient healthcare system based on innovative technologies, advanced medical science and practice.

