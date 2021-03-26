Turkmenistan, Russia discuss three-year economic cooperation program

The high-level group on trade and investment support under the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission on Economic Cooperation discussed issues relating to development of trade and economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Russia at the eighth meeting in the online format.

The delegation of Turkmenistan was headed by Deputy Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations Kerim Kurbanov. The Russian delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Volvach.

The sides reviewed the draft Program of Economic Cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation for 2021 - 2023. Special attention was paid to creating conditions for better mutual trade and cooperation in industry, energy and the financial sector, including partnership between financial regulators and commercial banks of Turkmenistan and Russia.

