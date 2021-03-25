Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan holds press conference on interaction with mass media

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan held a press conference via video link on “Significance of Peace and Trust in the Modern World” with participation of heads and representatives of a number of Turkmen and foreign news agencies, TV and radio companies and other mass media.

In particular, representatives of the Interstate Television and Radio Company "Mir", the Turkish Television and Radio Broadcasting Corporation "TRT", the Russian International Network of Information TV Channels "Russia Today", the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union, the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, the Indian broadcasting corporation "Prasar Bharati" joined online the discussions of pressing issues of our time.

The press conference participants discussed the aspects of information exchange, methodological online seminars and joint work to cover events taking place as part of the International Year of Peace and Trust and celebration of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's independence.

