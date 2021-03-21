Nationwide tree planting campaign launched in Turkmenistan

A spring tree planting campaign has been launched in Turkmenistan with the participation of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The nationwide action is timed to coincide with the National Spring Holiday - Novruz Bayram.

Early in the morning, the head of state arrived at the site near “Karakum” hotel in the northern part of Ashgabat, where a new park will be created. He was met by the Speaker of the Mejlis (parliament), deputy prime ministers, as well as heads of the ministries, departments, public associations, educational establishments, mass media and student youth.

The Turkmen leader planted the first tree in the new park, thus launching a nationwide tree planting campaign. Following the head of state, all the participants of the action planted trees there. Mass planting of trees also took place in all regions of Turkmenistan.

According to the decree signed by the President of Turkmenistan at an enlarged government meeting this February, a total of 30 million seedlings of deciduous, coniferous, fruit trees and grapes are to be planted in Turkmenistan in 2021.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2021