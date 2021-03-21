Students of Belarusian universities celebrate Novruz

Students from Turkmenistan studying at the Belarusian State University (BSU) together with the student diaspora of Belarus, Azerbaijan, Iran, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan took part in the Novruz university festival.

The festival started with an exhibition of national cultures featuring authentic oriental cuisines. A concert of students from different countries studying at the universities of the Belarusian capital was the main event of the festival. They performed folk and modern songs in different languages as well as incendiary national dances that drew thunderous applause from the audience.

The Novruz festival has been held at BSU since 2015. In 2017, it was awarded the first degree diploma of the nationwide Belarusian competition of interuniversity innovative projects and information-methodological modules "Students of the World: Creative Community.”

