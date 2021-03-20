“River Routes” OJSC established in Turkmenistan

Open Joint-Stock Company “River Routes” was established in Turkmenistan with the view of further improving the activities of the country's transport system. President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree to this effect at a government meeting via video link.

The document instructs the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan and the Turkmen Sea and River Routes Agency to change the organizational and legal form of “River Routes” production association under the Agency and transform it into Open Joint Stock Company “River Routes” in accordance with the established procedure.

The document also authorizes the Turkmen Sea and River Routes Agency and the International Sea Port of Turkmenbashi to become founders in the aforementioned OJSC with shares in the authorized capital of 10 and 50 percent, respectively.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2021