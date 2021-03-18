Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan holds exhibition and conference in Ashgabat

The Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UIET), uniting about 26 thousand Turkmen businessmen, held an exhibition and a conference in Ashgabat marking the day of establishment of the UIET.

About 200 Turkmen companies presented their capacities at the expo center of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, including large enterprises and business entities that implement large-scale projects in Ashgabat and the regions of the country.

The exhibition featured the products manufactured by private enterprises operating in the food industry, consumer electronics, clothing, footwear, perfumery, carpet industry, etc.

In the afternoon the office of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan hosted a conference that reviewed the achievements of Turkmen businesses. The conference discussed issues relating to enhancement of activities of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, implementation of large government orders and investment projects, as well as measures to promote Turkmen goods to foreign markets.

