Delegation of Turkmenistan participates in forum “Role of Women in Strengthening Peace, Trust and Security”

A delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Speaker of the Mejlis (Parliament) Gulshat Mammadova participated in the online Central Asian Forum titled “Role of Women in Strengthening Peace, Trust and Security”, which was organized by the regional governments and the OSCE.

The online forum was also attended by the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde; the OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmidt; as well as high-ranking representatives of the parliaments of the regional countries and a number of international organizations.

During the exchange of views, it was noted that the Central Asian states made progress in establishing a modern legislative framework aimed at protecting women's rights and promoting gender equality. An overview of the legislation of Turkmenistan in this area was made at the forum. The role of women in various spheres of state and public life was also discussed.

According to participants, the forum provided a good opportunity to exchange experiences. It was emphasized that addressing the tasks outlined during the forum would contribute to promoting gender equality and sustainable development.

